Arkham Launches DeFi Lending Data Tracking Feature
Binance News
2024-01-26 17:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Arkham has introduced a DeFi lending data tracking feature. Currently, the Arkham personal profile page can display DeFi lending data for both entities and individual addresses. For specific addresses or entities, Arkham can show the net value of all lending positions and detailed information categorized by protocol.
