Ultiverse Electric Sheep NFT Series Reaches Record Floor Price of 2.5 ETH
Binance News
2024-01-26 17:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from OpenSea reveals that the floor price of the Ultiverse Electric Sheep NFT series has reached a historic high of 2.5 ETH, with a 7-day increase of over 40%. This marks a significant milestone for the Electric Sheep collection, reflecting the growing interest and demand for these unique digital art pieces.
