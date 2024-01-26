Starknet to Conduct Stress Test on Goerli Testnet

According to Foresight News, Starknet plans to conduct a stress test on the Goerli testnet at 17:00 Beijing time on January 30. The test is expected to last several hours, which may cause congestion on the Starknet Goerli testnet, leading to long waiting times for transactions to be executed on the testnet. Other networks, including the mainnet and Sepolia testnet, will not be affected.

