Bitwise ETF Shareholders to Benefit from Inflow of Bitcoin into Wallet
Binance News
2024-01-26 17:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bitwise has stated that the inflow of Bitcoin into its ETF wallet will benefit the fund's shareholders. As per the fund's S-1 filing, if Bitwise inadvertently receives assets, it may sell them for cash and distribute the cash proportionally to shareholders. Previously, Bitwise became the first issuer of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) to publicly disclose its fund wallet, which has since received transfers worth over $5,000.
