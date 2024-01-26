copy link
Aragon X Appoints Former Growth and Business Development Head Anthony Leutenegger as CEO
Binance News
2024-01-26 17:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Aragon X has named Anthony Leutenegger as its new Chief Executive Officer. Leutenegger previously served as the company's Head of Growth and Business Development.
