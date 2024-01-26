Jonathan Frakes to Direct 'Deathlands' TV Adaptation for NextCypher Productions

According to Decrypt, Bitcoin pioneer Jeff Garzik's production company NextCypher has enlisted 'Star Trek' actor and director Jonathan Frakes to direct a TV adaptation of the sci-fi novel series 'Deathlands'. The series, based on novels by James Axler and Jack Adrian, follows a group of survivors navigating a post-apocalyptic world using teleportation technology. Garzik, who also co-founded Bloq, Spacechain, and Vesper Finance, plans to use Web3 tools such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to give fans early access to productions. The company will release a run of 1,138 NextCypher multipass NFTs, which will offer holders rewards like gated access to downloadable digital assets, Discord events, and competitions. NextCypher is currently not exploring Web3 financing and distribution models for its shows, opting for a hybrid approach that combines traditional financing and distribution methods with Web3's 'proof of fan base' element.

