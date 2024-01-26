Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Algorand Foundation CEO's Twitter Account Hacked, Attacker Urges Community to Buy Ethereum

Binance News
2024-01-26 17:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, on January 26, the Twitter account of Staci Warden, the CEO of the Algorand Foundation, was hacked. The Algorand Foundation announced the breach in an official post, warning the community not to interact with any links or respond to private messages from the compromised account to prevent potential asset theft. The hacker posted a derogatory message targeting the Algorand community and urged them to sell their ALGO tokens and buy Ethereum (ETH) instead. They also promised to give away one Ethereum for every percentage that the price of the ALGO token loses during this week. Data from CoinGecko shows that Algorand remains seemingly unaffected, with ALGO trading at $0.164, up by 2.1% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. The hacker also shared a satirical story about how Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, would take Algorand to “new heights.” According to the attacker, Sun needed “total control” over Algorand and the ability to mint any token back to True USD (TUSD). The hacker used satire to suggest that Sun’s projects would be responsible for the subsequent “major financial collapse in crypto.” In addition to these posts, the hacker shared music on the account, made changes to Warden’s profile bio, and spread unfounded allegations. They alleged that Warden had drained six figures from the community and gaslighted them into thinking it was a hack. The attacker also claimed that Warden had already exited the Algorand Foundation and is now a “semi-professional pole dancer.” Amid this chaos, some community members criticized Warden. Following the incident, the Algorand Foundation has notified the community that it is actively working to regain control of the CEO’s Twitter account.
View full text