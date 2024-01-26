Algorand Foundation CEO's Twitter Account Hacked, Attacker Urges Community to Buy Ethereum

According to CryptoPotato, on January 26, the Twitter account of Staci Warden, the CEO of the Algorand Foundation, was hacked. The Algorand Foundation announced the breach in an official post, warning the community not to interact with any links or respond to private messages from the compromised account to prevent potential asset theft. The hacker posted a derogatory message targeting the Algorand community and urged them to sell their ALGO tokens and buy Ethereum (ETH) instead. They also promised to give away one Ethereum for every percentage that the price of the ALGO token loses during this week. Data from CoinGecko shows that Algorand remains seemingly unaffected, with ALGO trading at $0.164, up by 2.1% in the last 24 hours at the time of writing. The hacker also shared a satirical story about how Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, would take Algorand to “new heights.” According to the attacker, Sun needed “total control” over Algorand and the ability to mint any token back to True USD (TUSD). The hacker used satire to suggest that Sun’s projects would be responsible for the subsequent “major financial collapse in crypto.” In addition to these posts, the hacker shared music on the account, made changes to Warden’s profile bio, and spread unfounded allegations. They alleged that Warden had drained six figures from the community and gaslighted them into thinking it was a hack. The attacker also claimed that Warden had already exited the Algorand Foundation and is now a “semi-professional pole dancer.” Amid this chaos, some community members criticized Warden. Following the incident, the Algorand Foundation has notified the community that it is actively working to regain control of the CEO’s Twitter account.

