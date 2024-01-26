Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Finnish Investigators Claim to Track Monero Transactions, But Privacy Coin Likely Not Compromised

Binance News
2024-01-26 15:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) claimed to have tracked transactions made using the privacy-preserving cryptocurrency Monero. However, a former member of the MAGIC Monero Fund committee, Csilla Brimer, believes that Monero itself has not been compromised. Instead, she suggests that investigators were able to trace some transactions due to users' faulty operational security. Brimer emphasized that Monero is effective at guarding transaction details but cannot protect users from their own security mistakes. The KRP has been investigating transactions made by an address tied to the 2018 data breach and extortion of Finnish psychotherapy provider Vastaamo. The hackers demanded payment in exchange for not releasing patients' private information. Investigators sent 0.1 BTC to the provided address and have been analyzing how the wallet moved funds with Bitcoin and Monero. The KRP claims to have figured out how to trace XMR transactions but has not disclosed specific methods. Despite the claims, Monero remains the largest privacy coin with a $2.8 billion market cap, trading at $158.22 per coin as of Friday morning.
View full text