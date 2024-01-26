copy link
Pepe Clarifies Recent Wallet Activity Unrelated to Team and Other Projects
Binance News
2024-01-26 15:21
According to Foresight News, Pepe recently tweeted that the recent activity in the PEPE deployer wallet is not related to the PEPE team or any other projects or tokens. The transactions were initiated by a former team member who had previously stolen funds from the PEPE vault.
