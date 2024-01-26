copy link
Micro3io Joins Chainlink BUILD to Enhance Cross-Chain NFT Security
2024-01-26 15:20
According to Foresight News, NFT platform Micro3io has joined Chainlink BUILD to improve cross-chain NFT security. In return, Micro3 will provide 3% of its native token supply to Chainlink service providers, including stakers.
