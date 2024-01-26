UK Supreme Court Rejects Craig Wright's Appeal in Legal Dispute with Bitcoin Podcaster

According to CryptoPotato, the U.K. Supreme Court has rejected Craig Wright's request to appeal a decision in his legal dispute with popular Bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack. This development marks another setback for the Australian computer scientist, who has persistently claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto but has been unable to provide convincing evidence. Wright filed a defamation lawsuit against McCormack for rejecting his claim of being the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. In 2023, Wright's libel case ended in defeat, and this latest ruling might bring an end to their prolonged five-year legal dispute. Rupert Cowper-Coles, a partner at the law firm RPC acting as McCormack's representative, stated that the Supreme Court refused permission for Craig Wright's appeal at the end of last year. McCormack confirmed the development via X (formerly Twitter), expressing relief that the Supreme Court denied Wright's final appeal. He added that permission to appeal was refused by three Supreme Court justices on grounds the appeal did not raise an arguable question of law. In a related legal battle, Wright reportedly extended a settlement offer to the members of the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) and other involved parties. The detailed letter outlining the terms of the proposed settlement was published on Dr. Wright's personal blog. The letter expressed Wright's willingness to bring an end to several legal disputes initiated by him. The proposed settlement is particularly noteworthy, as it suggests waiving Wright's database rights and copyrights related to BTC, BCH, and ABC databases. Moreover, he offers an "irrevocable license in perpetuity" to his opposing parties, who collectively control, operate, and/or own those databases. Wright's settlement offer adds a new chapter to the ongoing controversies surrounding his claims and legal entanglements within the crypto community.

View full text