Ankr Launches Ethereum L2 Blast RPC for Decentralized Blockchain Infrastructure

According to Foresight News, decentralized blockchain infrastructure provider Ankr has announced the official launch of Ethereum L2 Blast RPC (Remote Procedure Call). The geographically distributed Blast RPC provided by Ankr is composed of blockchain nodes operating globally, ensuring low latency and reliable connections. This development aims to improve the overall performance and user experience of decentralized applications (dApps) built on the Ethereum network. By leveraging Ankr's global network of blockchain nodes, developers can benefit from faster and more stable connections, enhancing the functionality of their dApps and promoting further adoption of blockchain technology.

