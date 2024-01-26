Conflux Partners with BlockBooster to Foster Web3 Infrastructure, Social and Gaming Projects

According to Foresight News, Conflux has established a strategic partnership with emerging Asian venture capital studio BlockBooster. The focus of this collaboration is to nurture Web3 infrastructure, social, and gaming projects. Conflux, a leading blockchain platform, and BlockBooster, an innovative venture capital studio, aim to work together to develop and support projects in the areas of Web3 infrastructure, social platforms, and gaming. This partnership will help drive the growth of these sectors and contribute to the overall development of the blockchain ecosystem.

View full text