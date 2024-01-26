copy link
create picture
more
Pyth Network Partners With Ondo Finance To Provide Price Feeds For Assets Across Multiple Blockchains
Binance News
2024-01-26 13:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Pyth Network has partnered with RWA platform Ondo Finance to provide price feed services for Ondo assets across multiple blockchains. This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility and reliability of asset pricing information for users.
View full text