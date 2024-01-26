copy link
Peaq Integrates With Wormhole to Facilitate Funds and Liquidity Transfer Across Ecosystems
2024-01-26 13:15
According to Foresight News, RWA protocol peaq has integrated with cross-chain protocol Wormhole to promote the transfer of funds and liquidity between peaq and ecosystems such as BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon. Additionally, peaq plans to launch its mainnet later this year.
