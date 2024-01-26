copy link
create picture
more
Atomicals Announces Node Upgrade on January 30
Binance News
2024-01-26 12:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Atomicals has announced that it will be upgrading its nodes on January 30th, at block height 828128. Developers are required to immediately upgrade to version 1.3.8.0, without the need for resynchronization.
View full text