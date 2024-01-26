Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Prices May Retest Lower Support Amid ETF Hype Unwinding

Binance News
2024-01-26 09:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, a Matrixport Research analysis report suggests that Bitcoin prices may retest lower support around $36,000 to $38,000 if ETF hype fully unwinds. However, this would present buying opportunities for investors, according to Markus Thielen, Head of Research at Matrixport. He stated that any further dip could be used to start buying again. A correction to $36K would be in the magnitude of around 26%, but CoinGlass predicted that it could be as much as 30%, which is similar to mid-cycle retracements from previous cycles. This would send prices back to the $34K level before they resumed an uptrend. Thielen also noted that the recent launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs has been underwhelming so far, with lower-than-expected demand and declining trading volumes. Grayscale has been offloading BTC since the rival ETFs were launched on Jan. 11, shedding 106,575 BTC worth around $4.27 billion so far this month, according to the ETF holdings tracker provided by CC15Capital. GBTC holders appear to be selling and taking profits after Bitcoin’s rally in late 2022 rather than moving into the new ETFs, reducing expected ETF inflows. In addition to the Grayscale selloff, Bitcoin miner reserves have been decreasing since October, according to CryptoQuant. Miners typically sell before a halving event to lock in higher prices and accrue cash reserves to invest in more efficient hardware. This enables them to keep up with competitors after the block reward is halved, which is estimated to occur on April 22. Nevertheless, Thielen believes there is no reason to be bearish, stating that the macro environment will remain a tailwind in 2024, and the US election cycle will see a constructive fiscal response that will lift asset prices higher. BTC prices had reclaimed the $40K level during the Asian trading session on Friday, Jan 26.
View full text