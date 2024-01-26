Bitcoin Domain TNA Protocol Auctions Off 9 Domains for 12.5 BTC

According to Foresight News, the Bitcoin domain TNA Protocol has announced the completion of its domain auction, selling a total of 9 domains for 12.5 BTC. The highest sale was for the domain btc.btc, which sold for 5 BTC. The domains were divided into three groups, each containing three domains. The groups were as follows: satoshi.btc, pizza.btc, 31oct.btc; btc.btc, nostr.btc, lfg.btc; and 888.btc, 999.btc, 123.btc.

