Solana Foundation Partners With CoinCDX To Launch $3 Million Funding Plan In India

According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation has announced a partnership with CoinCDX to launch a 2.5 billion rupee (approximately $3 million) funding plan in India. The initiative aims to promote local Web3 developers to design and develop products on the Solana blockchain. Over the next few months, the funds from this grant will be used to initiate advanced blockchain education programs and competitions similar to hackathons among Web3 developers.

