Polyhedra Network Partners with EigenLayer to Build Cross-Chain Protocol Between Ethereum and Bitcoin Networks

According to Foresight News, ZK interoperability infrastructure Polyhedra Network has partnered with Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer to build a cross-chain protocol between the Ethereum and Bitcoin networks. The collaboration utilizes zero-knowledge proof technology and introduces a dual-staking mechanism, ensuring network security through a penalty mechanism and bridging the Ethereum and Bitcoin networks. zkBridge leverages EigenLayer's decentralized and economic trust on Ethereum to provide secure interoperability for Bitcoin. Previously, zkBridge announced collaborations with multiple development teams, including those working on various infrastructure projects for the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin second-layer networks, wallets, DeFi protocols, and tools.

