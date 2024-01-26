copy link
Finschia and Klaytn Mainnet Merger Proposal Open for Voting on LINE Blockchain Scan
Binance News
2024-01-26 07:40
According to Foresight News, the merger proposal between Finschia, a public chain project under LINE, and the South Korean public chain Klaytn has opened for voting on LINE Blockchain Scan. The voting will close on February 2nd at 13:22 Beijing time. As previously reported by Foresight News, Klaytn will merge with Finschia in stages, with governance voting starting on January 26th.
