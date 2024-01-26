copy link
Stablecoin Protocol Reserve Establishes ABC Labs and Confusion Capital, Joins MobileCoin and Best Friend Finance
2024-01-26 06:56
According to Foresight News, stablecoin protocol Reserve has established new companies ABC Labs and Confusion Capital, which will join the Reserve ecosystem alongside MobileCoin and Best Friend Finance. Confusion Capital will open a $10 million funding application to individuals, non-legal entity teams, DAOs, and companies before February 9th, aiming to further build a decentralized reserve ecosystem.
