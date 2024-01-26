Meme Project WSM Token Suffers Attack, Price Drops 23.89%

According to Foresight News, the Meme Project's WSM token staking contract was attacked last night, with the attacker stealing approximately 769 million WSM tokens. The price of WSM dropped 23.89% within 24 hours. Around 396 million WSM tokens (worth about $3.58 million) are still available for sale in 17 addresses. The project team has withdrawn the WSM liquidity pool, and the WSM trading pairs on exchanges have been locked to avoid further impact from the attack.

