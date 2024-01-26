copy link
Canaan Secures $50 Million Funding Through Preferred Shares
2024-01-26 05:52
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer Canaan has raised $50 million through preferred shares. The specific investors have not been disclosed. The funds raised will be used to enhance research and development capabilities and expand production scale. Canaan's stock closed down 6.45% on January 25, at $1.45. Since the beginning of this month, its share price has fallen 32.87%.
