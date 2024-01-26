Arbitrum One Integrates Chainlink Functions Mainnet Beta

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum One has integrated the Chainlink Functions mainnet beta, allowing developers to use Chainlink Functions on-demand in their applications. In addition, developers can access function documentation, experiment with the Chainlink Functions Playground, and create subscriptions to get started. Chainlink Functions is a serverless, self-service developer platform that enables developers to connect their smart contracts to any API and trust-minimized computation.

