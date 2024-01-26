Espresso Systems Launches Gibraltar Testnet with Arbitrum Integration

According to Foresight News, blockchain infrastructure company Espresso Systems has released its fourth testnet, Gibraltar, which integrates the Arbitrum technology stack and allows external operators to run Espresso Sequencer nodes. The release is now open to the public, and the team's code developed for integration with the Arbitrum technology stack is available on GitHub. In this testnet version, Espresso Systems collaborated with the Blockdaemon team, who are responsible for managing Gibraltar's external sequencer nodes. The Espresso Sequencer is a trust-neutral, fast finality layer that any Rollup can utilize for transaction ordering, data availability, and rapid pre-confirmation.

