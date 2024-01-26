copy link
Base And OP Labs Activate Ecotone Hard Fork On Goerli Development Networks
2024-01-26 05:04
According to Foresight News, Base developer Roberto Bayardo announced that Base and OP Labs have activated the Ecotone hard fork on their respective Goerli development networks. The activation enables the functionality of batch transactions through EIP-4844 blob release, which is a basic goerli-devnet batch processor. Users can now see the most recent transactions as 'type 3'.
