Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Jack Dorsey and Luke Dashjr Discuss Bitcoin's Future and Ocean Mining's Decentralization Efforts

Binance News
2024-01-26 04:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, in a recent interview, Jack Dorsey and Luke Dashjr shared their insights on the current state and future trajectory of Bitcoin. They also discussed Ocean Mining's innovative efforts to combat the centralization of mining pools. Dashjr remarked that Bitcoin has evolved from a 'toy project' to a serious endeavor in recent years. Dorsey echoed this sentiment, stating that Bitcoin has become more resilient and beautiful in its workings and testing. He praised the community's ability to identify and rectify new threats deliberately and thoughtfully. Dorsey expressed his ambitious vision for Bitcoin's impact on humanity, believing BTC can potentially contribute to 'world peace' and 'energy abundance.' The conversation shifted to the current state of the Bitcoin mining landscape. Dashjr described the situation as 'pretty terrible,' explaining that there are essentially 11 entities that decide what goes on the blockchain. Mining pools, which operate like banks, risk censorship due to regulatory oversight. Dorsey added that the incentives in the system tend to favor centralization, making it challenging to decentralize these entities and remove single points of failure. According to Dorsey, Ocean presents a solution to this potential point of failure. Ocean Mining seeks to re-decentralize the mining process, allowing individual miners to create their blocks instead of relying on a handful of pools. This aligns with the long-standing goal of using stratum v2 to solve these problems. Dashjr further explained that Ocean's approach involves making the mining process more transparent, non-custodial, and with zero fees, ensuring miners can actively participate in the decision-making process. Dorsey also shared insights into Bitcoin mining's potential in Africa and the developing world. He highlighted initiatives like Gridless, which harnesses natural energy sources to power mining operations and provides electricity to villages. He addressed misconceptions about mining, highlighting the importance of creating blocks, and defended Bitcoin's energy use, emphasizing its societal value. The interview concluded with Dashjr stressing the importance of users running full nodes for security. Dorsey emphasized the need for more use cases, especially in remittances and as a store of value.
View full text