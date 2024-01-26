copy link
Worldcoin CEO Announces Launch of Next-Generation Iris Scanner Orb
2024-01-26 04:25
According to Foresight News, Worldcoin CEO Alex Blania has announced the launch of a new generation of iris scanning device called Orb, which is designed to resemble an 'Apple product'. The innovative device aims to revolutionize the way people interact with technology and enhance security measures in various industries.
