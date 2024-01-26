SEC Delays Decision on Grayscale Ethereum Spot ETF Proposal Again

According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again postponed its decision on the Grayscale Ethereum spot ETF proposal. On January 25, the SEC initiated a process to seek new public opinions. The SEC specifically asked whether Ethereum's proof-of-stake mechanism and control or influence concentrated in the hands of a few individuals or entities would pose unique problems, making the fund susceptible to fraud and manipulation. Additionally, the document mentioned issues related to Ethereum futures products. Previously, the SEC had first delayed its decision on the Grayscale Ethereum spot ETF proposal on December 5.

