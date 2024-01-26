copy link
LK Venture Invests in Bitcoin RGB Infrastructure BiHelix Through BTC NEXT Fund
2024-01-26 04:23
According to Foresight News, LK Venture, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-listed company Blueport Interactive, announced that it has made a strategic investment in Bitcoin RGB infrastructure BiHelix through its Bitcoin network ecosystem investment management fund, BTC NEXT. Previously, LK Venture launched the $15 million BTC NEXT fund in November 2023, focusing on investing in emerging crypto assets within the Bitcoin network ecosystem. BiHelix is a Bitcoin ecosystem infrastructure built on the native Bitcoin blockchain, combined with the RGB protocol and Lightning Network to optimize nodes.
