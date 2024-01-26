copy link
GBTC Holdings Decrease by 15% in Past Week
2024-01-26 04:23
According to Foresight News, data from CryptoQuant reveals that the holdings of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) have decreased by approximately 15% in the past seven days. Currently, GBTC still holds around 512,644 Bitcoins.
