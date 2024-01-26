copy link
Algorand Foundation CEO's Twitter Account Hacked
2024-01-26 04:23
According to Foresight News, the Algorand Foundation has announced that its CEO, Staci Warden's Twitter account has been hacked. The foundation has warned users not to click on any links or respond to private messages from the compromised account to avoid potential asset loss.
