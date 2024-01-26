copy link
Solana Foundation and Colosseum to Host 2024 Global Online Hackathon
2024-01-26 04:09
According to Foresight News, the Solana Foundation has partnered with venture capital firm Colosseum to host the 2024 Global Online Hackathon. Registration for the event is now open, and competition information and entry will be available starting March 4th. The Solana Hackathon has produced a series of ecosystem projects since its inception, including Tensor, Marinade, and JitoLabs.
