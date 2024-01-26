Phantom Wallet Integrates Solana's Birdeye Data Aggregator

According to Foresight News, Phantom, a cryptocurrency wallet, has announced its integration with Birdeye, a data aggregator for the Solana ecosystem. As a result, users can now view more token prices within the wallet. This integration allows Phantom wallet users to access a wider range of information on token prices, enhancing their overall experience. The collaboration between Phantom and Birdeye demonstrates the growing adoption of Solana-based projects and the increasing demand for comprehensive data within the cryptocurrency space.

View full text