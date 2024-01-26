copy link
create picture
more
Digital Wallet Beam Acquires Payment Protocol Join to Support Stablecoin Online Shopping
Binance News
2024-01-26 03:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, digital wallet Beam has announced the acquisition of payment protocol Join to support online shopping using stablecoins. Starting in February, official invitations will be sent to users on the waiting list.
View full text