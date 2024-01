Radiant Capital Restores USDC LTV To 80% On Arbitrum

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital announced that after 48 hours of monitoring the restarted native USDC market activity, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for USDC has been restored to its normal level of 80%. Both existing and new lenders can now access full credit for native USDC on the Arbitrum platform.