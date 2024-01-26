copy link
create picture
more
Radiant Capital Restores USDC LTV To 80% On Arbitrum
Binance News
2024-01-26 02:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital announced that after 48 hours of monitoring the restarted native USDC market activity, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for USDC has been restored to its normal level of 80%. Both existing and new lenders can now access full credit for native USDC on the Arbitrum platform.
View full text