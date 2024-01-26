OneCoin Lawyer Mark Scott Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Money Laundering

According to Foresight News, US District Judge Edgardo Ramos of the Southern District of New York has sentenced OneCoin lawyer Mark Scott to 10 years in prison for laundering millions of dollars through OneCoin. Mark Scott was previously convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in November 2019 and is currently awaiting sentencing. His lawyer plans to apply for bail while waiting to appeal the decision. In a previous report by Foresight News, the Office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York sentenced OneCoin co-founder Karl Sebastian Greenwood to 20 years in prison on September 13 last year. Greenwood, 46, holds dual Swedish and British citizenship and was also ordered to pay approximately $300 million in forfeiture.

