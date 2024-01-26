copy link
Rainbow Extension Now Supports Custom Networks and RPC
Binance News
2024-01-26 02:29
According to Foresight News, Web3 wallet Rainbow announced that its Rainbow Extension now supports custom networks and RPC. Users can input custom RPC URLs and manually configure their settings. The extension will automatically detect wallet balances, tokens, and NFTs for most networks.
