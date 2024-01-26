copy link
Jupiter Aggregator Launches First LFG Beta Project WEN
2024-01-26 02:03
According to Foresight News, Jupiter, a Solana ecosystem aggregator, announced the launch of its first LFG Beta project WEN at 23:00 Beijing time today. The founder, Meow, revealed that 70% of WEN will be provided to over one million wallets, including active Jupiter users from the past six months, top NFT collectors, Ovols holders, and genesis saga holders. The remaining 20% will be allocated to the DLMM startup fund pool, while the final 10% will go to the WEN treasury for suitable LPs, promoting WEN culture, or advancing WNS development. Of the treasury, 1% will be provided to the LFG Launchpad, 0.75% for the future Jupiter DAO, and 0.25% for the team.
