BlackRock to Host Bitcoin Seminar on January 27

According to Foresight News, Rich LoPresti announced that BlackRock will hold a Bitcoin seminar on January 27 at 00:00 Beijing time. The topics to be discussed include an in-depth exploration of the product features and design of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).