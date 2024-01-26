copy link
BlackRock to Host Bitcoin Seminar on January 27
2024-01-26 01:22
According to Foresight News, Rich LoPresti announced that BlackRock will hold a Bitcoin seminar on January 27 at 00:00 Beijing time. The topics to be discussed include an in-depth exploration of the product features and design of the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).
