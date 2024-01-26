copy link
AltLayer's Twitter Account Temporarily Disrupted, Possible Organized Attack
2024-01-26 00:53
According to Foresight News, AltLayer reported that its Twitter account experienced issues displaying past tweets on its timeline early today. After approximately three hours of handling, the account has now returned to normal. The entire incident may have been an organized attack. Officials remind users to maintain security and cross-check any information and links across multiple channels.
