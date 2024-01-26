Buy Crypto
IOTA Gains 10% After Co-Founder's AMA Session and Alpha Release

Binance News
2024-01-26 00:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, IOTA, once a crypto-market sensation, has gained 10% after an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session held by its co-founder, Dominik Schiener, and the recent release of the alpha version of iota-ore. Schiener confirmed the upcoming IOTA Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) launch and the debut of IOTA's new alpha version during the AMA session. He also recommended that IOTA holders stake their tokens on the IOTA EVM by the second quarter, which may have sparked a buying hype among token farmers. The IOTA Foundation's release of the alpha version of iota-ore last week marked a significant step toward refining protocol parameters and improving network usability. Hans Moog, a key developer at the foundation, announced the upgrade on his social media account. The alpha release brings fixes to its docker network integration, mitigating future hacks by nightly tests, expedited error detection, and better code management for its diverse team members. Developers can now use local snapshots, reducing the burden of continual uploads and downloads. IOTA's price has been recovering after a clear bearish trend since December 2023. The latest news helped the token bounce after touching the monthly minimum at $0.19 before the announcements. Since then, it has climbed all the way up to $0.24 by the time of writing. The highest price today was $0.25, an impressive 12% spike after the correction, which makes it the highest-performing token after Chilliz (+13.66%) for the last 24 hours.
