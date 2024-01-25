Attackers Use Modified AllaKore RAT to Target Banks and Crypto Services

According to Foresight News, attackers have recently been attempting to exploit the open-source remote access tool (RAT) AllaKore to steal sensitive user information from banks and cryptocurrency trading services. The primary targets of these attackers are large companies with total revenues exceeding $100 million. The AllaKore RAT payload has been heavily modified, allowing the attackers to send stolen banking credentials and unique authentication information back to their command and control (C2) servers for financial fraud purposes.

