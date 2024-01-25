ION Protocol Announces Public Whitelist Applications for Mainnet Launch

According to Foresight News, ION Protocol, a staking liquidity release protocol, has announced that its mainnet whitelist applications are now open to the public. Users have the opportunity to obtain mainnet whitelist eligibility by participating in testnet feedback, audit competitions, and ETH deposit activities. As a DeFi lending platform utilizing zkml node monitoring technology, ION can provide collateralized lending for re-staked assets without relying on price and liquidity. This feature introduces a trust layer monitoring solution for Eigenlayer's AVS nodes, expanding the DeFi scenarios for LRT assets. ION Protocol was founded by former employees of Blockchain Capital and was selected as one of the first batch of Accelerator Program projects by Foresight X in March this year. In July 2023, the project completed a $2 million Pre-Seed funding round, co-led by Portal Ventures and SevenX Ventures. Investors included Foresight X, Bankless Ventures, Maelstrom Fund, Alexander, The Daily Gwei founder Anthony Sassano (sassal.eth), and Syncracy Capital co-founder Ryan Watkins.

View full text