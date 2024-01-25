Aave DAO's ARFC Proposal Approved for Frontier Testing

According to Foresight News, Aave's ARFC proposal for launching the Aave DAO staking service Frontier testing has been approved. The proposal aims to further decentralize the protocol's staking risks and actively participate in network security. The Aave Chan Initiative (ACI) will operate staking nodes on behalf of the DAO and run validator nodes, enhancing the DAO's passive income and promoting diversified staking strategies.

