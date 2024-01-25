copy link
Tiger Securities Gains Approval to Trade Virtual Assets for Professional Investors
Binance News
2024-01-25 18:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Tiger Securities has announced that it has received an upgraded Type 1 license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), allowing professional investors to trade virtual assets on its SFC-licensed platform. In the future, professional investor clients will be able to trade virtual assets on Tiger Securities' flagship trading platform, Tiger Trade. Tiger Securities plans to open virtual asset trading to retail investors in compliance with regulatory requirements.
