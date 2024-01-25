Thousand Whales Technology Joins List of Hong Kong Virtual Asset Trading License Applicants

According to Foresight News, Thousand Whales Technology (BVI) Limited has been added to the list of applicants for a virtual asset trading platform license in Hong Kong, as shown on the official website of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. The company's trading platform is called 'xWhale', and the application was submitted on January 25th. As of now, the number of applicants for Hong Kong's virtual asset trading license has reached 14.

