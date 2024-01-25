copy link
DWF Labs Receives 200,000 MANTA Tokens Worth Approximately $598,000
Binance News
2024-01-25 18:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs recently received 200,000 MANTA tokens, valued at approximately $598,000. The transaction took place about 4 hours ago, as monitored by Lookonchain.
