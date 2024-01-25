Socket Announces Customer Compensation Plan Following Hack Attack

According to Foresight News, cross-chain interoperability protocol Socket has announced a customer compensation plan in response to a recent hack attack, offering 100% compensation to all affected users. Socket's bridge aggregator Bungee was targeted by hackers last week, resulting in a loss of approximately $3.3 million. Socket reported that a total of 232 users were affected, involving five different assets. Earlier this week, Socket recovered 1,032 ETH, worth about $2.2 million. To fully compensate users for their losses, Socket will also contribute an additional $1.1 million.

