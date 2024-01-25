copy link
create picture
more
Socket Announces Customer Compensation Plan Following Hack Attack
Binance News
2024-01-25 18:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cross-chain interoperability protocol Socket has announced a customer compensation plan in response to a recent hack attack, offering 100% compensation to all affected users. Socket's bridge aggregator Bungee was targeted by hackers last week, resulting in a loss of approximately $3.3 million. Socket reported that a total of 232 users were affected, involving five different assets. Earlier this week, Socket recovered 1,032 ETH, worth about $2.2 million. To fully compensate users for their losses, Socket will also contribute an additional $1.1 million.
View full text